'They want to go after the game': Soward won't put clamp on new-look play-making trio

It's still finding its feet, but Dragons coach Jamie Soward won't be throwing any shackles on his new-look spine, saying he's more than happy to hand the keys his flashy play-making arsenal.
Fullback Teagan Berry shone with two tries in her debut as an NRLW fullback in last week's loss to Newcastle, while Rugby Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong also crossed late with a touch of class.
"The spine this year is a bit more like me in that they want to play footy, they want to go after the game and they'll try something," Soward said.
"The game's made up of 50-50 plays and sometimes you've got to step up and try it. Last week we probably tried a little bit too much, but like I was excited by what it can be.
"I was probably a bit guilty of coaching that out [of players] a little bit last year and trying to get more into a grind. This year it's been a partnership. There's times I go to a huddle and I don't have to say anything.
"I feel like the girls have owned that, being Rae and Tyla, and then Flash (Berry) is starting to do that as well. You can just see it and I'm probably looking at what we look like now versus what we look like in a month.
"You can already see Tyla starting to figure it out with Rae and not sort of taking it in turns, they've played a little bit more together this week. With Flash injecting at the back, we've got some really nines there that are all vying for a position. This is a really good spine."
The Dragons face on a Parramatta side also looking to bounce back from a first-up defeat in Wollongong, with counterpart Dean Widders looking for more answers than Soward following a 36-8 hammering at the hands of the Tigers last week.
Teams will have longer to click this year given the 10-game season but, having made multiple changes to the side that lost to the Knights last week, Soward said it doesn't diminish the importance of a strong start.
"We need to win [on Saturday]. I feel like it's [still] a really short season," Soward said.
"The Broncs have started 0-2 and it puts a bit of pressure on you if you're 0-2. Sometimes as a coach you might pull the trigger on a sub or drop someone early. I feel like maybe I've had to do that this week, but I'm going with my gut feel.
"I said to the girls at the start of the year, everyone's going to play. We don't have the luxury of reserve grade at the moment or sending girls back to get form, so everyone's going to play.
"There were some lessons there that the girls took on board [from last week] and I'm expecting a better effort this week."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
