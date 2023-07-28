Wollongong community action groups are supportive of increases in affordable housing proposals in their area, but warn against a rush to build and densify at the expense of new and existing residents.
Anne Marett said suggestions that her group, the Corrimal Community Action Group, was anti-development were untrue, and in fact, the group welcomed increased density if appropriately delivered.
"Corrimal Community Action Group has been accused, since our inception in 2018, of being anti-development," she said. "We've never been anti-development and we are not anti-development. What we're really concerned about is good urban planning."
On Wednesday, July 26, Business Illawarra launched the Affordable Housing Solutions report. Continued within the report - which made recommendations to all levels of government and the private sector - was a recommendation that an education campaign be rolled out to counter community opposition to increased housing diversity and the need for affordable housing.
Geoff Kelly, chairman of the Keiraville Residents Action Group, said his group and community was well aware of the housing crisis gripping the region.
"The impact of rising house prices has been to, in particular, freeze out younger people and those occupations that aren't necessarily highly paid which are still dead-important to the community," he said.
"It's benefited those who can afford to buy houses and use them as an investment but it's disadvantaged those who are less able to acquire housing for themselves.
"It's even worse when we look at rental accommodation."
Among numerous proposals for housing across the Illawarra, government developer Landcom is planning to turn the former Bulli Hospital site into 51 to 70 dwellings, with 10 per cent set aside for affordable housing.
Community group Old Bulli Hospital Community Action Group sprung up in response to the plans, with particular concerns around parking, and has pushed for all housing on site to be affordable housing for key workers at the Bulli Hospital, however has called for the total number of units to be limited to 30.
Landcom is refining the final concept in response to community feedback.
A similar stoush broke out over plans for the Corrimal Coke Works site, which Ms Marett was closely involved in.
Ms Marett said the development's target of six per cent affordable housing for a development of 550 units was inadequate.
"I would like to see it being 30 per cent of all developments, right across the Illawarra-Shoalhaven."
Ms Marett said existing development trends of increasing density close to town centres and transport hubs did not account for the limited services available and the already congested roads. Instead, she said, gradual increases to density could be spread across a wider area.
"At the moment, we've got these real clusters of proposed intensified development around shopping centres and railway stations," she said. "In the northern suburbs of Wollongong you could have small concentrations of four storeys, or something like that.
"I'd like to see the footprint of it extend right across the area."
In Keiraville, which is dominated by its proximity to the University and in high demand for affordable rental accommodation for students, Mr Kelly said gradual increases to density could be accommodated.
"It depends on how you go about it, if you do densification in the right way and use the right designs, then you can do it in a manner which strengthens the community, if you do it in a bad way, you can create little islands of people who are isolated from the rest of the community."
Recently, the Keiraville Action Group has opposed the development of land in the escarpment, particularly at Cosgrove Avenue, where a proposal for 47 lots met fierce community opposition. Mr Kelly said affordable or not - the development would face major issues.
"A place that is unsuitable for well-to-do people is just as unsuitable for people who are less well-to-do because of the nature of things that make it unsuitable, like risk of access and risk of fire."
In his response to the Affordable Housing Solutions report, Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle said communities would need to change, but that governments also needed to step up when it came to service provision.
"To address housing issues including supply and demand, emergency housing, social housing, affordable housing and housing for people with disability, we will need as a community to acknowledge that there will need to be some changes to our suburbs and town centres," he said.
"These changes won't just come through housing density, but in how we maintain good amenity, access to shops, jobs and transport and vital spaces and places for our community to work, socialise and relax.
"To achieve this we also need the NSW State Government to focus on integrated public transport solutions and to deliver on the promise of more trains and more service to support areas where there a higher density around transport hubs.''
Chief executive of community affordable housing provider the Housing Trust Michele Adair said there was a growing chorus across the community that backed affordable housing.
"The increasing acceptance of the yes in my backyard movement is another really positive and significant catalyst for change," she said, and while public support was critical, it was governments at all levels that had the power to create change.
"The problem that we have now is a failure of successive governments at all levels and a policy failure, and that no one individual can solely change their circumstances and change the, you know, change the housing market and their opportunities. We all need to come together to do that."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.