Battery start-up Sicona joins UOW Motorsport team on 20th anniversary

By Connor Pearce
Updated July 28 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 5:55pm
UOW motorsport team 2003 winners. From left: Craig McLauchlan, Kevin Quirk, Chris Wood, Steve Selby and Liam OKeefe. Picture by Anna Warr
Twenty years on from the win that made history, a major sponsor has joined the UOW Motorsport team with the promise to unleash their technical know-how in an-all Wollongong collaboration.

