Twenty years on from the win that made history, a major sponsor has joined the UOW Motorsport team with the promise to unleash their technical know-how in an-all Wollongong collaboration.
On Friday morning, July 28, Wollongong battery start up Sicona announced it had jumped on board as a major sponsor of the UOW motorsport team.
As well as financial support - a figure which is under wraps at this stage - Sicona will leverage its technical expertise in battery technology to help the team take on the best around the globe.
Sicona CEO and co-founder Christiaan Jordaan said the connections between the two ran deep.
"UOW Motorsport is an organisation which thrives on the entrepreneurial attitude and the innovation of its people," he said .
"That is integral in our own company and something we are keen to identify and foster in the organisations and events we support."
This year, Sicona is involved in sourcing the best battery technology available on the market as the development of batteries accelerates worldwide and is preparing next year to produce the batteries for UOW Motorsport in house.
"Our Sicona team is excited to share their experiences and expertise with UOW Motorsport and we have people in our team who have been involved in the development of cells to power advanced satellites, so we can offer world-leading innovation and support," Mr Jordaan said.
UOW Motorsport business director Connor Harvey said the partnership would give the team a boost in the competition.
"The power for our cars comes from a large custom-built battery which has to last 23km of intense driving, but also accelerate quickly.
"Any advantage we can get from improving our battery is one worth taking," he said.
"UOW Motorsport is extremely excited to see what the future holds with this partnership."
The student-led team has come a long way since it was founded in 2000.
They built their first vehicle in 2001 and went on to win the Australian championship that year.
Two years later, at the world championships in Detroit, the young team stunned the competition by winning, plus being the first non-US team to do so.
To mark the 20 year anniversary of the victory, past and present team members reunited on the Wollongong campus on Friday, July 28, and Christopher Wood, a member of the winning team and current UOW staff member said team members have become lifelong friends.
"I think one of the greatest achievements of the two early teams is their legacy lives on and continues to provide a great opportunity for young engineers to further their knowledge and apply their studies to the real world."
