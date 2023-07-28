Illawarra Mercury
Kirrawee aged care resident dies after allegedly being hit with walking frame by fellow resident suffering dementia

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 28 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 7:28pm
Joan Hobbs, who died from injuries sustained at a Kirrawee aged care centre, was a social worker and mother of two. Picture 7 News / sup[plied
An 89-year-old woman has died in Sutherland Hospital after suffering injuries in a Kirrawee nursing home.

