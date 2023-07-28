NSWRL dishes out charges, bans in place for Illawarra junior league games

A number of people involved in ugly scenes at an Illawarra junior rugby league match cannot be involved in this weekend's fixtures.
While explicit details are thin on the ground due to potentially ongoing investigations, Illawarra District Junior Football interim manager Blake Edwards confirmed people from both Thirroul and Port Kembla face charges.
"Every person involved directly in the incident has been charged or sanctioned," Edwards told the Mercury. "At the moment investigations are ongoing and there is the potential for reviews."
The under 15s match between the clubs was called off early on July 22 after an on-field melee at Noel Mulligan Oval escalated to include spectators and spilled over into the crowd.
It is understood the NSW Rugby League has charged players, club reps and spectators for Code of Conduct breaches.
"If someone wants to contest those Code of Conduct charges, they can, but they'll do it in front of a committee," Edwards said.
"That might mean the charges either get downgraded or upgraded."
Edwards believes the matter will be heard midweek.
The junior league is pursuing partnerships with external organisations to address the behaviours on show at Port Kembla.
"It's to make people and participants aware that these behaviors won't be tolerated.
"We're actually thinking outside the box because this is probably the most significant issue we've had, but it's not an isolated incident.
"There obviously is a problem out there which needs to be addressed," Edwards said.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
