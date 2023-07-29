As the United Nations declares July the hottest month ever recorded, Bulli great-grandmother Cherry Hardaker is becoming more and more worried for her family's future.
Which is why the 77-year-old joined protesters, including those from her group the Illawarra Knitting Nannas Against Greed, outside Russell Vale mine on Saturday morning to call on a "just transition" away from mining and into renewable energy.
"I'm the mother of five children, the grandmother of 12 and a great-grandmother of one and I have been working for years to try and do something about what's happening to the environment," she said.
"We don't want to leave an environment in the state it's in now for our children, so they don't have to experience the horrendous weather changes that are happening.
"The world is burning, and it was climate change and it's now a climate catastrophe."
Jointly organised with residents group Stop Russell Vale Mine, the protest formed a picket outside the mine for three hours.
Mangerton's Jacqui Besgrove from the Stop Russell Vale Mine group said the protest was a way for environmental campaigners to try to make a difference locally amid concerning global headlines.
"The reason I'm standing here, rather than being in home having a nice Saturday morning is that we've seen the UN this week call that we've moved from the era of climate change and global warming to global boiling," Ms Besgrove said.
"When people see that they often get really paralysed and don't know what to do, but this coal mine is the closest coal mine to residents in the whole of Australia, so this is something in the Illawarra we can do something about.
"None of this coal is building our renewable future. It is all being exported to contribute to 11 million tones of greenhouse gasses going into our atmosphere every year at a time when we need to stop that rapidly."
Aside from the broader environmental concerns, it the protest was also aimed at calling out a number of safety breaches which have occurred at the mine in recent months.
In May, two miners were lucky to escape unscathed after a large flame exploded in their faces underground at the colliery.
As a result of an investigation into the incident, Wollongong Resources was set to stand down up to 40 per cent of its 160-person workforce at the mine - potentially leaving roughly 60 workers out of a job.
Ms Besgrove said protesters wanted the highlight the company's track record on workers rights.
"It's important to note that we don't want people to be out of work," Ms Besgrove said.
"We are calling for a just transition - people need retraining so they can work in our renewable future. We have workers who have these amazing skills and this coal mining was a really proud part of our history in the Illawarra, but it's not a part of our future."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
