Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Council seeks builders for $30m Warrawong library to get underway next year

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:41am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new library (inset) will be built near the corner of Greene and King Streets in Warrawong. Picture from Google and inset supplied
The new library (inset) will be built near the corner of Greene and King Streets in Warrawong. Picture from Google and inset supplied

Wollongong City Council has put out a tender for the new $30 million library and community centre which will be built in Warrawong starting from next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.