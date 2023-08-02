NSW Government politicians have backed a group of Bulli residents, who says they have growing concerns about the "dangerous" parking and traffic around Bulli Hospital.
The Old Bulli Hospital Community Action Group, made up of dozens of residents, is trying to stop NSW Government developer Landcom from lodging a plan to build housing on the old hospital site while parking remains a problem at the new hospital.
The group says it has been told Landcom will lodge a DA with Wollongong City Council this month, so this is the "last chance for the government to fix the parking problems".
In early proposals, Landcom has set out three different concepts for its redevelopment of the 2.4 hectare old hospital site which would deliver between 50 to 70 homes, with 10 per cent of these designated as affordable.
Resident say this will only worsen an already dangerous situation around the hospital, and said they want part of the old hospital site to be set aside for car spaces servicing the new facility.
They say the old hospital had about 110 off street car parking spaces for patients, visitors and staff, while the new larger one has 46 spaces.
"The land at the former Bulli Hospital site is the only land available close to the new hospital that can accommodate the much needed additional car parking," the group's spokeswoman Margaret Hutchinson said.
"Since the new hospital opened, there's been at least six serious motor vehicle accidents on Hospital Road and many more less serious ones."
The community group also wants the planned housing numbers cut to 30, with all homes affordable for health workers.
Ms Hutchinson said the group was also worried parking around the hospital will worsen as staff numbers increase dramatically with the palliative care and rehab wards from Port Kembla Hospital moving to Bulli.
Nursing staff have also raised this issue, with some saying they have been told by management to park down the road at Bulli Woolworths.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart met with the residents in July, and said she would be raising their concerns as a priority.
"Their issues are primarily around safety and the traffic congestion," Ms Stuart said.
"It's a terrific hospital, and we are getting more staff there, so they are concerns about the fact that there has been no parking accommodated for that.
"Unfortunately this is an issue we have inherited from the previous government, and my understanding is that there should have been a car park built, and that was not delivered by the former government."
Ms Stuart said she was speaking to Minister for Health Ryan Park, as well as Minister for Planning Paul Scully about the issues.
"It's not just patients or their families that are enduring this, it is also our wonderful front line health workers," she said.
"We need to make sure everyone is safe. There have been accidents and we want to address this issue."
Mr Park, also the minister for the Illawarra, said he has long voiced concerns about parking in and around Bulli Hospital.
"This situation is thanks to the decisions of the former Government," he said.
"The redevelopment of the old hospital site will be the subject of a development process which will include a period of public exhibition. I urge the community to have their say during this phase."
According to Landcom, the development application will be lodged with the council by "mid-2023".
"As a State Owned Corporation we are obligated to act commercially and cannot progress projects that are not financially feasible," the corporation says on its website.
"As such, we need to balance community and stakeholder feedback with other planning considerations, such as site constraints, planning controls, and Landcom's housing affordability, diversity and sustainability targets."
Landcom said initial modelling showed traffic generated by the proposed new homes will contribute "a minor increase to local traffic" on Hospital Road and Organs Road.
"The majority of homes will be accessible from a proposed internal street or laneway, which will limit the number of driveways facing Hospital Road," it said.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
