Road closed and motorcyclist injured after Warilla crash

By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 30 2023 - 4:24pm, first published July 29 2023 - 12:06pm
The intersection of Shellharbour Road and George Street. Picture from Google
A motocyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Shellharbour Road and George Street on Saturday.

