A motocyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Shellharbour Road and George Street on Saturday.
Just before midday, emergency services were called to reports of an accident between a car and a motorbike at Warilla
According to NSW Fire and Rescue crews who were first on the scene, there was one male rider believed to be aged in his 50s found on the road.
He was conscious and breathing, but complaining of leg and shoulder pain, they said.
The man was later assessed by paramedics, with crews saying they would transfer him to the nearby airbase for transport to hospital by helicopter.
Shellharbour Road was closed in a southbound direction, with traffic being diverted onto Lake Entrance Road.
Drivers were advised to exercise caution and use the diversion as crews cleaned up the spill from the crash.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.