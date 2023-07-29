Illawarra Mercury
Police release image of man after last month's suspicious Albion Park house fire

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated July 29 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 12:49pm
A home was gutted by fire on Terry Street at Albion Park in late June, now police are seeking to identify a man who may be able to help with inquruies. Main picture by Nadine Morton.
Lake Illawarra police have issued an image of a man who may be able to help with inquiries into the suspicious fire which destroyed a house on in Albion Park late last month.

