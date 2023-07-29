Lake Illawarra police have issued an image of a man who may be able to help with inquiries into the suspicious fire which destroyed a house on in Albion Park late last month.
Multiple calls to triple-zero were made as the single-level brick home on Terry Street (near the corner of Tongarra Road) went up in flames about 10.30am on Saturday June 24.
There were also reports that people were seen running from the burning house, which is located next door to the under-construction McDonald's restaurant.
Police say no one was home at the time, and there were no reports of injuries.
With the fire deemed suspicious, officers from Lake Illawarra Police District started an investigation into the incident under Strike Force Cuber.
Now, detectives have released an image of a man who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his early to mid-40s, of medium build and carrying a walking stick.
At the time, he was wearing a dark hooded jumper and shorts.
Police would also like to speak to the driver of a maroon-coloured Toyota Camry sedan, which was observed leaving the home shortly before the incident.
Detectives are urging anyone who may have any knowledge of the man or the vehicle to contact Oak Flats Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
