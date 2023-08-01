For many soldiers the death of a comrade is not only sudden and violent, but it comes without a chance to say a proper goodbye - after living in each other's pockets for months or years.
The Vietnam Veterans' Vigil, to be held this Thursday across Australia, including with events in Wollongong, aims to set that right, 61 years after the first Australian army training team arrived in that conflict.
A fortnight before the official Vietnam Veterans' Day, these more intimate events will focus on individual loss, for comrades, veterans and families themselves, rather than national or collective remembrance.
It will honour four soldiers from Wollongong: Russell Copeman, John O'Hara, Maxwell Rhodes and Donald Hill.
Illawarra organiser Tony Cox told the Mercury this would be very different to the services conducted on Anzac Day.
"I propose to make this fairly personal," he said.
"When you have a group of men together doing what we're doing, you tend to buddy up and you become pretty familiar with each other, with a platoon of soldiers, you go out into the bush and you're the platoon, there's no-one else," he said.
"It's just you and 19 or 20 other guys - you get pretty used to each other and you buddy up with another fellow and you usually sleep at night with that fellow on the ground next to you. You swap photographs, sometimes you read each other's letters and you talk about your lives.
"When that guy gets wounded, you try and save his life.
"If he gets wounded so bad that he's dying and the pain is a lot, he's crying out in pain, you hold him until he grows quiet.
"And then you go back to fighting the enemy and then you carry that person to the helicopter and the person is flown away from you and you stand there and you listen to the helicopter until it disappears and then you go back to being a soldier.
"You never ever attend the funeral. You don't have anything afterwards because you're probably in the bush for another three or four weeks.
"And a lot happens in those three or four weeks that sort of overwhelms you. So there's no, no service, there's no funeral, there's no nothing."
There's another reason it's personal.
"I was there when Donald Cameron got killed, although I wasn't next to them," Cox said.
"It was during Operation Overlord ... one of the two largest operations in Vietnam done by the Australian task force.
"We were about 500m to 1km away. We were doing exactly the same as what they were doing - patrolling and trying to find out where the enemy had gone, we were following tracks.
"We heard the explosion, of course, but we didn't know what it was until the information came through our ... radio. And we realised what had happened."
Several times since the war, Cox has been involved in ceremonies and services for soldiers who survived, after realising how his own mental health was improved by finding this kind of closure.
He had been mentally adrift, when a psychologist asked him what he needed to to fell better.
"I said, well, I think the first thing I have to do is go to Adelaide, find [my platoon commander] David Patterson's grave and have a little chat because he was haunting me day and night.
"It was driving me mad. He probably knew that I would probably start the ball rolling with reunions and stuff like that, if it's a spiritual thing.
"I went there and when I arrived, the battalion commander was Colonel Peter Scott. He was there at the grave because he heard Tony Cox was coming down. Then there was the priest that buried David Patterson. He was there.
"There were some of the guys from the platoon and some of the guys from the company were there. I was totally blown away.
"So we held a service on the spot. We did a memorial service, it was nice and some of the guys were really distraught with grief. It's very emotional.
"Then on the way back, there's three of us sitting in my car, we're driving home and it's pretty quiet and my mate Peter Sapolsky is in the back. He suddenly says, 'You know what? I think we buried Patto yesterday'.
"And we all [nodded] our heads. Yeah, I think we did.
"I realised, maybe this is something we need to do, we need to bury our dead ourselves."
Since then he has been involved in organising several such services, including one in Vietnam earlier this year for the family of another soldier who died with David Patterson.
"So, you know, the mood is that when we do this thing on August 3, yeah, we're really attending a funeral.
John Matton, a fellow veteran from Perth, is coming to Wollongong to farewell Russell Copeman, the young SAS soldier whose life he saved by carrying him out under fire after an ambush. Pte Copeland died later in hospital in Ingleburn.
"He rang me and said 'Tony, I've got to come, I've got to come over, I need closure'," Cox said.
"He wouldn't have, he wouldn't have been there for any funeral or anything."
The Wollongong event starts at 10am on Thursday, August 3, at the Wollongong Memorial Gardens. The vigil proper is at 11am followed by a flyover by a Caribou aircraft. Events at the Collegians football oval after 1pm include a Huey helicopter landings and viewing.
