Kiama coach James Patrick has labelled teams forfeiting against Avondale as "disgusting", vowing his team would definitely play against the Wombats next week.
Patrick's comments came moments after Kiama secured its finals berth with a scratchy 41-17 victory over University at Kiama Showground on Saturday.
The well-known and respected Illawarra rugby figure is a popular man with Avondale supporters, having coached the club to premiership victory during his spell at the Wombats.
"Of course we will play them. I coached them, I don't know why it's a question. We will play them. I don't care if we're short or not we're playing.
"It's just disgusting what's going on at the moment, that will never happen from me," he said.
Patrick's immediate concerns though centres on getting the Cows to play better against Avondale then they did against the visiting Mallee Bulls
"It was messy today but we got the win and we move on," he said.
"We got a lot to work on, especially coming up against an Avondale side which hasn't played for awhile and will be ready for a game.
"We just have to make sure that we turn up and are ready as well. I'm looking forward to it."
As for the clash against the Mallee Bulls, the home-side Cows never looked like losing, despite Uni taking an early 7-0 lead courtesy of a converted try to outside centre James Hicks.
But Kiama quickly clicked into gear and raced to a 17-7 halftime lead on the back of three tries, two to powerful No 4 Reuben Thomas.
It was a good day for the Thomas family, with Reuben and his brother Patrick playing in first-grade together for the first time.
The plucky Mallee Bulls weren't helped by injuries to key players Jack Hannaford and Patrick Perillo.
Kiama started the second half the better and added four more tries to the two scored by Uni.
The win means the Cows are in third spot after 14 completed rounds.
Campbelltown also did their finals' chances no harm with a commanding 53-14 victory over the visiting Tech Waratahs.
The fourth-placed Harlequins have opened a good gap on the chasing pack with just three more rounds to play before the finals kick-off.
Shoalhaven did what they do best, in the only other match played on Saturday.
Shoalies latest victory, their 14th straight this season, was a commanding 61-20 hammering of Camden.
The Brandon brothers, Steven, Keiran and Mark combined scored 41 points, with Keiran and Mark bagging two tries apiece.
Mark also kicked eight goals to tally 26 points for the game.
His team-mate Harri Hibbs also crossed for two tries.
The Will Miller-coached Shoalhaven have only two more games to play before the finals. If they win both these games they will create history by going through the regular season undefeated, having won all 14 games they've played in 2023 so far.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
