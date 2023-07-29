McGregor stars as Dragons open NRLW account with big win over Eels

St George Illawarra have opened their NRLW account, with three tries in 10 minutes either side of halftime sinking the Eels at WIN Stadium.
With the scores locked at 4-all through 20 minutes, the injection of twin wrecking balls Maddie Weatherall and Tara McGrath West from the bench proved the major momentum shift, with the Dragons piling on three tries in final 13 minutes for a 20-4 halftime lead.
Weatherall produced a bone-rattling shot on Eels skipper Kennedy Cherrington that forced an error and opened the door for Teagan Berry's 31st minute try, while Cortez Tu Pou had two tries off the razor-sharp boot of skipper Raecene McGregor.
The reigning Dally M Medalist finished with four try assists, including a cross-field kick for halves partner Tyla Nathan-Wong, the pair linking seamlessly throughout and looking far more comfortable than a mere two games together would suggest.
"She's pretty good number seven," Soward said.
"I haven't seen another number seven in NRLW kick the ball and score tries like that. For me as a [former] half watching that, the skill, the practice that that requires to get that on the money and then the wingers to be able to do it, on debut, in front of a big crowd, it was really cool.
"That's why you coach, to see that kind of cool stuff. I think, after last week, we probably looked at the game and thought there was a lot of missed chances out there.
"It's a really good side mate, we've worked so hard, the girls are so fit and I think today we saw glimpses of that building off last week and the challenge now is for us to stick at that and not get bored with that stuff.
"It's a short turnaround. We experienced one of these turnarounds last year, the five day one, and Thursday night at SCG we're up against the Roosters who had a tough game today. We'll enjoy it tonight, have a beer and get on the video and get back at it Monday."
Club debutant Margot Vella also grabbed a brace, as did fullback Teagan Berry despite having a couple of moments on kick reception that may earn a nudge from coach Jamie Soward on review.
The Dragons dominance in the middle highlighted the absence of former Dragon Elsie Albert (calf) for the Eels, with McGregor's polish with the boot also showing what the visitors lacked with injured No. 7 Rachael Pearson (calf).
Soward's late interchanges proved the circuit-breaker in a match tied up at four-apiece after Margot Vella and Cassey Tohi-Hiku traded tries inside the opening 12 minutes that saw the Eels enjoy a glut possession and territory.
It put the game beyond the visitors reach prior to halftime, with the Eels having now conceded 74 points in back to back losses to open their campaign.
Vella crossed for the opening try off a lofted long ball from Nathan-Wong for a 4-0 lead just two minutes in, but the visitors enjoyed the bulk of the ball through the opening 20.
Tohi-Hiku proved the beneficiary, grabbing the first four-pointer to lock the scores after 12 minutes. A Rosie Beckett 40-30 looked to opened the door for Reuben Cherrington to cross only for Berry to produce a try-saving tackle moments after being caught napping by Beckett's bullet.
The Dragons made the Eels pay at the other end, with an inside ball from Nathan-Wong putting Alexis Tauaneai into the clear. She was grassed by some desperate cover, but McGregor put Tu Pou's first try on a dime with a pinpoint kick on the next play.
Weatherall's injection continued the momentum shift, the bench weapon rattling Cherrington and skittling defenders on a charge that saw Berry grab her side's third try on the next play.
McGregor put Tu Pou's second try on a platter in almost identical fashion as her first inside the final minute before halftime, with Nathan-Wong nailing the sideline conversion for a 20-4 halftime lead.
Soward's side picked up where it left off on the resumption, with Vella grabbing her second try off a quick shift, extending the lead beyond three converted tries with still 25 minutes to play.
The visitors made a game of things with tries in consecutive sets, the second a moment Berry would have liked to have over as she let a ball roll in her in-goal, allowing Monique Donovan to swoop.
It came a set after Mahalia Murphy's four-pointer following a break from Abbi Church started the fight back, with the Eels only 12 behind with 20 minutes to play.
It was as far as the comeback got, with an error from the Eels handing back possession for Roxy Murdoch to crash over from close range following a break from Bobbi Law.
McGregor's next kick was a 40-10 more than the 40-30, with Berry grabbing her second try two possessions later as the margin ballooned back out to 20 with seven minutes to play.
Nathan-Wong's try under the black dot proved the icing on the cake of a 38-12 victory.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
