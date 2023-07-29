Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

McGregor stars as Dragons open NRLW account with big win over Eels

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 29 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipper Raecene McGregor laid on four tries for the Dragons on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Skipper Raecene McGregor laid on four tries for the Dragons on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

St George Illawarra have opened their NRLW account, with three tries in 10 minutes either side of halftime sinking the Eels at WIN Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.