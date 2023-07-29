Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'It's my job to stand up for my players': Carr unleashes on tough calls as Dragons go down to Sea Eagles in Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 29 2023 - 9:29pm, first published 8:17pm
Tolutau Koula crosses for the Sea Eagles on Saturday. Picture Getty Images
Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr has delivered his first epic spray as an NRL coach, blasting a number of calls that went against his side in Saturdays' 24-18 loss to Manly.

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

