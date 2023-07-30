Third time proved a charm for the Northern Districts Tigers as they returned to the winners circle with a comfortable victory over South Coast AFL rivals Shellharbour City Suns on Saturday.
The Tigers 11.10.76 to 4.6.30 win at Hollymount Park came after two weeks of narrow losses against competition heavyweights Figtree Kangaroos and Wollongong Bulldogs.
Northern Districts coach Mick Montague welcomed the win after two tough losses.
"It was good to get a win. Shellharbour is one of those teams. You always have to work hard for a win against Shellharbour," he said.
Montague was especially pleased his team handled the Suns tough on-ball pressure.
"We kind of played in their hands a little bit in the first quarter but then I think we were able to in places play a bit of tempo footy and try and control the speed of the match and we had possession, which was good," he said.
"It was also good that we started to get a bit of synergy into our forward line, which is something we've been working hard all season on.
"It's still a work in progress, but it's coming along."
Importantly for the Tigers the victory secured Northern Districts a finals berth.
With three games left in the regular season, the Suns require one more win to book their spot in the post-season.
Elsewhere the Wollongong Lions did well against their more fancied derby rivals Wollongong Bulldogs but fell short of causing a boilover.
Last season's beaten grand finalists the Bulldogs did just enough at North Dalton Park to edge out a 10.7.67 to 8.6.54 victory.
The reigning premiers Figtree had a much easier time of things at Figtree Oval, hammering the hapless Kiama Power 32.23.215 to 2.0.12.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
