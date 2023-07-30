Illawarra Mercury
Big-game players lead Wollongong Olympic to Bert Bampton Cup final success

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 30 2023 - 8:56pm, first published 6:05pm
Wollongong Olympic have been crowned Bert Bampton Cup champions after a tense 1-0 victory over Port Kembla in the final at JJ Kelly Park on Sunday.

