Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The Sunday Round-Up: All the scores and happenings in Illawarra Sport

Updated July 30 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Illawarra Rugby Union

Kiama Cows 41 def. University Mallee Bulls 17

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.