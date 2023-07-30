The Sunday Round-Up: All the scores and happenings in Illawarra Sport

Kiama Cows 41 def. University Mallee Bulls 17
Kiama coach James Patrick has labelled teams forfeiting against Avondale as "disgusting", vowing his team would definitely play against the Wombats next week.
Patrick's comments came moments after Kiama secured its finals berth with a scratchy 41-17 victory over University at Kiama Showground on Saturday.
The well-known and respected Illawarra rugby figure is a popular man with Avondale supporters, having coached the club to premiership victory during his spell at the Wombats.
"Of course we will play them. I coached them, I don't know why it's a question. We will play them. I don't care if we're short or not we're playing.
"It's just disgusting what's going on at the moment, that will never happen from me," he said.
Shoalhaven 61 def. Camden 20
Campbelltown Harlequins 53 def. Tech Waratahs 14
Reigning premiers Collegians are sitting pretty in the minor premiership race after stealing a 28-22 win over Thirroul at the death on Saturday.
The Dogs missed the jump early, conceding the first two tries, but hit back with two of their own in the five minutes before halftime. The latter to Blake Phillips off a charge-down on the bell would become the key moment of the clash.
The league heavyweights went try-for-try through the second stanza, with the scores locked at 22 apiece in the dying moments when Butchers fullback Dane Courtney fired the first field goal shot.
The missed strike gifted Collies a seven-tackle set that saw halfback Zeke Foster attempt his own one-pointer inside the final 60 seconds.
It was charged down, with the rebound falling favourably into the arms of the hosts, with Phillips beating several tackles before finding Budd with the offload to snatch the match-winner at the death.
It sets up a blockbuster one-versus-two clash with De La Salle this weekend, with Peter Hooper not counting any minor premiership chickens just yet.
"We could realistically end up in third spot if we do don't come with the right attitude the next couple of weeks, but that's never been our problem this year," Hooper said.
"We're happy where we're sitting because, when you get back into the back end of the year, any one side might get you on the day.
"If you've worked hard all year you get that second chance. Hopefully you don't need it, but sometimes you do need it and you're going to have four quality sides at the back end of the year."
Wollongong Olympic 1 def. Port Kembla 0
Wollongong Olympic have been crowned Bert Bampton Cup champions after a tense 1-0 victory over Port Kembla in the final at JJ Kelly Park on Sunday.
A goal by silky striker Harry Callahan early in the second was enough for Olympic to win the first piece of silverware up for grabs in Illawarra football this season.
Port had their chances but the class and experience of Olympic told in the end, to hand coach Matt Bailey his second trophy since taking over the reigns.
"It's another good achievement for the club," he said.
"I thought we played well. We like the big games. We seem to be able to compose and execute in the big occasions.
"Credit to the boys in the team, we are still missing a few players but to get the job done today means a lot to the club."
But it was just as talented attacker and man-of-the match Callahan who provided the key moment in the game when he held his composure to fire past goalkeeper Mathew Nikolovski, after the shot-stopper parried Callahan's initial strike at goal.
NPLNSW: Sydney United 2 def. Wollongong Wolves 1
Northern Districts Tigers 11.10.76 def. Shellharbour City Suns 4.6.30
Third time proved a charm for the Northern Districts Tigers as they returned to the winners circle with a comfortable victory over South Coast AFL rivals Shellharbour City Suns on Saturday.
The Tigers 11.10.76 to 4.6.30 win at Hollymount Park came after two weeks of narrow losses against competition heavyweights Figtree Kangaroos and Wollongong Bulldogs.
Northern Districts coach Mick Montague welcomed the win after two tough losses.
"It was good to get a win. Shellharbour is one of those teams. You always have to work hard for a win against Shellharbour," he said.
Importantly for the Tigers the victory secured Northern Districts a finals berth.
With three games left in the regular season, the Suns require one more win to book their spot in the post-season.
Wollongong Bulldogs 10.7.67 def. Wollongong Lions 8.6.54
Figtree Kangaroos 32.23.215 def. Kiama Power 2.0.12
