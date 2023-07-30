'She'll be the best prop in the world': Weatherall making fine fist of NRLW return

"She'll be the best prop in the world."
Dragons coach Jamie Soward isn't averse to big calls, but he's unequivocal in his view of wrecking ball prop Maddi Weatherall.
One of the most dominant juniors women's footy has ever seen, the Wollongong product dropped off the rugby league radar when she hit pause on her career to start a family.
She and partner, Dragons centre Max Feagai, subsequently welcomed daughter Lariah into the world nine months ago, something she felt would spell the end of her elite career.
The 21-year-old flattened Eels enforcer Kennedy Cherrington and cleared the path for the first of two tries to Teagan Berry as the Dragons took the game away in the lead-up to halftime.
"I'm so proud of Maddi Weatherall," Soward said.
"She's worked so hard, she's got a newborn and Max plays as well. They're two nearly full-time athletes and parents as well. Anyone that's a parent knows how hard looking after kids is.
"She's coming here late, some days she brings the little one into video. She's, that dedicated to wanting to be the best. I'm really proud of all our mums that play, but I just love the fact that Maddi's back at our club.
"She's a local junior, she went away and had a kid, she wasn't sure if she was going to play. We've been able to sit down and look after her. She's given us everything and she's getting rewarded for it."
Still on the comeback trail, Soward feels she's just scratching the surface of what she can produce.
"She'll be the best prop in the world, probably in a year or two once she fully gets fit and understands how good she is," Soward said.
"The problem with coaching girls, because we get them late, sometimes [the challenge is] convincing them that they are that good. You've got to convince them and coach them and nurture that.
"I know what Maddi Weatherall can be. I've always known she's a star since I watched her in the lower grades. The last two weeks, she's changed the tempo for us.
"She kept us in the game last week and she helped turn the tide in our favor [this week]. That energy she brought, she put a couple of big hits on, she carried the ball strong, she did her job.
"She's getting that experience now back in the middle, she's going to be great."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
