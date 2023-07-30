Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Illawarra family of teachers speaks for Education Week 2023

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 30 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon and David O'Connor, centre, with their daughters Ebony Dimeski and Aimee McPherson - all are educators. Picture by Robert Peet
Sharon and David O'Connor, centre, with their daughters Ebony Dimeski and Aimee McPherson - all are educators. Picture by Robert Peet

Teaching is not just a job but a calling for one Illawarra family, with all members shaping the minds and futures of children in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.