Teaching is not just a job but a calling for one Illawarra family, with all members shaping the minds and futures of children in the region.
David O'Connor is principal of Mount Terry Public School and Sharon O'Connor is an educator with the non-profit Life Ed (the organisation behind Healthy Harold), while their two daughters, Aimee McPherson and Ebony Dimeski, are teachers at Port Kembla Public School and Barrack Heights Public School respectively.
When he left school Mr O'Connor did engineering at university but found he didn't enjoy it, so made made his way into teaching, a career he had always considered as a possibility.
"Lots of teachers I had contributed to my love of learning, and just the fact school was such a great place to me," Mr O'Connor said.
Meanwhile, Mrs O'Connor - who also studied primary school teaching - said she loved children and wanted to make a difference.
"I really wanted a career that was rewarding," Mrs O'Connor said.
She also had fond memories of school, especially early primary school being a safe and inviting environment.
The couple have been teaching children now for 32 years, and their daughters say growing up and seeing the impact their parents made on the lives of other people - and the satisfaction they gained from their job - were strong influences on their decisions to follow them into education.
Mrs McPherson said she remembered as a child seeing other children who were excited to see their parents.
"That inspired me to want to have that impact myself," Mrs McPherson said.
Mrs Dimeski agreed and said she had seen that her parents also achieved a good work-life balance in their profession.
"I love what I do, I've always enjoyed working with kids... I get a lot out of it," Mrs McPherson said.
"You really feel like you're making a difference," Mrs Dimeski added.
She said teaching also offered a positive collegial environment.
"You feel you have people surrounding you who understand and can support you," Mrs Dimeski said.
Mr O'Connor said it was "hugely satisfying" to see his daughters join the teaching profession and he was "so proud", knowing the impact they had on children.
As for why he chose to teach primary school rather than high school, Mr O'Connor said he enjoyed doing lots of different things.
"I really like the variety, the scope and the breadth of primary school teaching," he said.
Meanwhile, Mrs McPherson said she remembered primary school as being a time when she built strong connections with teachers because she had the one teacher throughout the year, and she wanted that with her students.
"It's so fun, they're so fun at that age," Mrs Dimeski said.
The family is passionate not only about teaching but about public education, too.
Mrs O'Connor said all sorts of students were at public schools and Life Ed (which has a focus on providing equitable health education) was always looking at ways to provide access to all.
Meanwhile Mr O'Connor said the ethos of public education as being open to everybody aligned with his own moral compass, and Mrs McPherson said it was about giving every child the opportunity to become who they wanted to be.
The passion the family have for their careers is evident in the way they talk about the profession.
Mrs Dimeski said it was not the kind of job where you spent the time watching the clock, while Mrs McPherson said she would not give it up even if she won the lottery.
"Teaching as a career, for me, is just so incredibly rewarding," Mr O'Connor said.
This week, starting Monday July 31, is Education Week, which celebrates public education and the achievements of schools, students and teachers.
This year marks 175 years of public education in NSW.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
