It turns out rugby league and the fashion industry have a few things in common. Most significantly, everything old can be new again.
If the global fashion works on a 20-year cycle, then it's only fair the Australian rugby league cycle is a bit lengthier.
But as evidenced by the title of Glen Humhries' 13th book, Jack Gibson's Fur Coat, we might expect to see some wild clothing choices come grand final day.
Or not.
The likelihood of Kevvy Walters dolled up in a coat of kangaroo pelts as the master coach did at the grand final 40 years ago is minimal.
But not so many of the themes Humphries touches on in the short, snappy and immensely readable 34 chapters.
From turf wars (in 1917-18) to ear biting (1945) to trashing hotels (1947) and playing while drunk (1947), it's all been done before.
Footballers behaving badly is not new. But many of the tales you'll read here, you will not have heard before.
"I wanted to write I book I wanted to read, and this is it," Humphries, an Illawarra Mercury journalist and Dragons' supporter, said.
"It was a gap in the market. It's not a coffee table table book, or biography celebrating the great and wonderful moments of someone's career.
"These are the things that happened which shouldn't be swept under the carpet."
The incidents might have managed single lines in other publications but thanks to a keen eye for the unusual and some extensive research, Humphries has produced a page-turner for footy fans.
For instance, the Balmain player who had an affair with his mother-in-law and ended up being "accidentally"poisoned, and a myth-busting mention of the game that ended the Dragons' record-breaking run of 11 premierships in the 1950-60s.
Chapter 32, The season-ending BBQ, details the infamous 2021 knees-up at Dragon prop Paul Vaughan's Shellharbour house - smack bang in the middle of COVID lockdowns.
But let's hark back to an earlier chapter: What happens on tour ... about a 1947 NSW tour to Queensland.
Ahead 2-1 in the series, the third game at the Gabba ended 13-all, prompting NSW celebrations. Humphries writes:
"The bulk of the playing squad went out on the town and got hammered. When they returned to the Hotel Daniel in the wee hoursof Sunday morning, they wrecked the rooms of sleeping teammates Johnny Bliss, Noel Pidding and Johnny Graves (who all chose to skip the partying). Their drunk teammates had grabbed a fire extinguisher from the hall and sprayed the sleeping trio before also tipping sand-filled ashtrays over them.
"Next they tipped the beds over and snapped the legs (of the beds, not the players). Pidding, Graves and Bliss then had to walk the streets of Brisbane because they had nowhere to sleep. Meanwhile, other players were brawling with each other in the hotel corridors. After assessing the damage later on that Sunday morning, the hotel owners placed the bill at £100 and gave the team their marching orders."
There was much gnashing of teeth and politicking as the matter was dealt with at snail's pace. But, with the 2021 Dragons behaviour in mind, enjoy this from The Telegraph's George Crawford:
"Night entertainment was not well organised. Footballers cannot be expected to become drawing-room loungers. When entertainment is not provided, they search for it. That is what happened last Saturday night when a number of players went off to a party."
It would seem 74 years later, not much has changed.
Jack GIbson's Fur Coat, published by Gelding Street Press, is available from bookstores from August 2, 2023. $29.99
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.