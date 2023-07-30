A woman has been flown to hospital after falling from a horse at Yallah on Sunday morning.
Paramedics were called to a Yallah Road property after 9am and found a woman, aged 29, with injuries to her torso.
It is understood the woman fell off the horse while crossing a dry creek.
She was airlifted to St George Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
