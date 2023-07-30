Human remains have been found beside the Hume Highway at Goulburn, police have confirmed.
Forensic examiners are working to determine their identity while the state's homicide squad is undertaking further investigations.
A large-scale search started on Friday, July 28, after a woman discovered the remains in grassland off the Hume Highway bypass at Goulburn, about 200 metres south of the Windellama Road overpass.
The woman, who had had been picking up roadside cans at the time, contacted police about 9am, a spokesperson said.
Police Rescue, forensics, detectives and the riot squad converged on the scene. Specialist officers searched the immediate area.
The search continued on Saturday and until about midday Sunday. On Saturday, police deployed a drone to capture ground footage while other officers searched a stormwater drain running underneath the road, The Goulburn Post observed.
A police spokeswoman said further remains were found and seized.
"As inquiries continue, detectives from the Hume Police District are working with the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad," she said.
"The remains have been sent for forensic examination to determine their identity."
The operation has concluded.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.