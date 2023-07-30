Wollongong great Professor Justin Yerbury dies, aged 49

One of the Illawarra favourite sons, Professor Justin Yerbury AM, has died.
The renowned Wollongong molecular biologist died on Friday evening after a long fight with motor neurone disease, surrounded by those he loved and who loved him, his wife Rachel wrote on Facebook.
"He was the best husband, father, son, uncle, brother, friend and colleague that anyone could have had.
"In the days leading up, he received countless messages from people who wanted to ensure he knew how loved he was," she wrote.
"Justin inspired people, believed in them, and provided perspective and meaning to so many people's lives. He will always be in our hearts."
Prof Yerbury's funeral will be held at the University of Wollongong's University Hall, on Wednesday, August 2, at 11am.
Barely seven weeks ago, Prof Yerbury launched his remarkable life story.
The memoir, written solely with eye-tracking software detailed the story of the onetime Illawarra Hawks basketballer with little interest in science who watched his mother, grandmother and aunt die from MND in the space of six weeks.
He promised his mum he would do all he could to work towards a cure for the disease. In the years in between he became one of the world's leading authorities on MND.
Yerbury was diagnosed with MND in 2016. By 2018 his condition had deteriorated to the extent he needed a ventilator to breathe.
University of Wollongong Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson said Prof Yerbury was an exemplary individual who had left an "indelible mark" on the university and science community.
"He was a beacon of hope, transforming personal adversity into a mission of unwavering positivity," Prof Davidson said.
"Despite grappling with motor neurone disease himself, Justin made significant strides in understanding and treating this devastating condition.
"His relentless pursuit of knowledge provided hope for countless individuals affected by MND. Justin's legacy is one that reflects not only his immense courage and commitment but also his spirit of optimism, which will undoubtedly continue to inspire us all."
Prof Davidson said a details of a memorial service will be announced in coming days and the university would honour Prof Yerbury through the establishment the Justin Yerbury Chair in Neurodegenerative Diseases.
"This initiative, conceived by Justin and his wife, Rachel, is not just a monument to Justin's exceptional contributions but also a tangible extension of his personal vision," Prof Davidson said.
"The Justin Yerbury Chair in Neurodegenerative Diseases serves as a testament to the Yerbury family's unwavering spirit and their enduring hope for a future where MND and other neurodegenerative diseases can be better understood and managed.
"As we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual, let us also remember and celebrate the enduring legacy he leaves behind.
"Justin's life was a testament to resilience, and his legacy serves as an enduring symbol in our continued fight against neurodegenerative diseases."
In a special ceremony in November 2022, Prof Yerbury was awarded the keys to the city for his "extraordinary contribution to the wellbeing of humanity".
Last year he also received the prestigious Eureka Prize for science and in 2020 was also awarded a Member of the Order of Australia for his work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.