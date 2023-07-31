Tributes have been paid to Professor Justin Yerbury AM who died on Friday, July 28, 2023, aged 49.
The renowned Wollongong molecular biologist died after a long fight with motor neurone disease (MND).
He was surrounded by those he loved.
As people learnt about his passing, social media filled up with tributes to the UOW professor who dedicated his life to understanding MND.
Oak Flats High School, where Prof Yerbury graduated in 1991, said they were grateful for the time he gave to share his story with students.
"Justin grew up in Oak Flats, attending Oak Flats High School as part of the graduating class of 1991. He went on to become an Illawarra Hawks basketball player and a world-renowned molecular biologist," the school said in a statement.
"We reached out to Professor Yerbury in June 2022 as part of our school's 60th Anniversary and asked him about his school days, life experiences and tips he could pass onto our students. We were moved by Professor Yerbury's typed responses to our questions using software that read only his eye movements as he no longer had use of his hands or voice.
"We are truly grateful that Professor Yerbury generously took the time to share his inspirational story of resilience and determination with our school community."
Meanwhile the Illawarra's politicians were quick to pay their respects for Yerbury who through his determination and resilience had deep impact on all he met.
"Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Professor Justin Yerbury AM. Professor Yerbury's motor neurone disease research was ground-breaking, and internationally recognised. His legacy will remain, and his work will be carried on," Whitlam MP and Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said.
"Professor Yerbury was a giant of medical research around the world and his work on motor neuron disease was groundbreaking. But he was also a fierce advocate for people with disabilities and a passionate champion for our region on a local, national and international stage," Keira MP and Health Minister Ryan Park said.
"His incredible mind and passion for those working to solve some of the most challenging medical problems facing our community is something I will never forget.
"To his family, colleagues and friends my deepest sympathy on losing a very special man and one who touched the lives of so many.
"The world is a better place because of Professor Yerbury's dedication and commitment and he will be greatly missed."
Wollongong MP Paul Scully added: "I was saddened to hear of the passing of former Illawarra Hawk, 2019 Wollongong Citizen of the Year and esteemed and highly-respected MND researcher Professor Justin Yerbury AM.
"A wonderful person whose contribution was considerable. He will be missed by many. My thoughts are with Rachel and his daughters."
Deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown said Yerbury had left his mark on the world.
"So sad to hear of Justin's passing. When faced with the greatest of adversity he rose to the challenge and left his mark on the world. My deepest sympathies to Rachel and family. The fight against MND will continue in his name," she said.
Motor Neurone Disease Australia said Yerbury had worked tirelessly on MND research.
" A very sad loss of a giant of MND research. Justin Yerbury's research was driven from a deeply personal perspective, with MND taking many members of his family and following his own diagnosis. Throughout the past 7 years Justin worked tirelessly working on the cause and possible treatment of MND.
"Justin, when he could would participate in the Illawarra Walk to d'Feet and his UOW team would walk in support of Justin and all people with MND.
"MND NSW extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Justin."
In all the memories shared about Yerbury many mention his dedication to helping others with neurodegenerative diseases as Facilitate Occupational Health Services highlighted.
"It has been an honour to have known Justin and his family. His dedication towards improving understanding of and treatment for neurodegenerative diseases while also advocating for the rights of people with disabilities for access, treatment and inclusion has been inspiring.
"We will keep his motivation and dedication in mind whilst continuing to advocate for the protection of the rights of people with disabilities in our community."
Prof Yerbury's funeral will be held at the University of Wollongong's University Hall, on Wednesday, August 2, at 11am.
Details of a memorial service will be announced in coming days and the university will honour Prof Yerbury through the establishment the Justin Yerbury Chair in Neurodegenerative Diseases.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.