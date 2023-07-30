A man has been charged after a crash that killed a 33-year-old man on the South Coast.
About 6.50am on Monday, July 24, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway at Moruya, following reports a Holden Colorado and a Suzuki Jimny had collided head-on.
The Suzuki driver was freed by emergency services after being trapped for some time.
The 33-year-old man from Narooma was treated by paramedics however, he died at the scene.
The Holden driver, a 24-year-old man, and his 24-year-old female passenger were also treated by ambulance officers and taken to Moruya Hospital.
The man was later transferred to Canberra Hospital for further treatment, while the woman was released.
On Saturday, July 29, the Holden driver was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death.
The Hawkesbury man was granted conditional bail to appear at Moruya Local Court on October 6. His licence was also suspended.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
