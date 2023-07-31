The Matildas now have seven crucial days to get Sam Kerr ready

The Matildas have got through the hard bit without their inspirational leader Sam Kerr. Now, they have seven crucial days to get her ready for their round of 16 match.
Kerr was kitted up on the bench in their 4-0 smashing against Canada on Monday evening but was an unused sub as she made her return from a calf strain that has seen her not play a second in the FIFA Women's World Cup so far.
In the end the Chelsea striker played the role of water girl for her team, which was essentially the best case scenario for Australia meaning she did not need to potentially aggravate her calf in order to get the Matildas out of the group stages.
Saying she would be involved in some capacity in the media in the lead-up to the match against Canada perfectly deflected pressure off both her coach and her team.
It shows how she is the perfect leader for Australia in this World Cup, despite the injury setback.
Australia could be up against England, Denmark or China in Sydney on Monday August 7 for their knockout match, meaning the Matildas' medical staff will be working overtime to make sure she can play a decent part in the match.
But the question is... will she actually be fit for the clash at Stadium Australia?
So far Kerr has played a crucial role in mentoring and coaching her team off the pitch, but Gustavsson will be chomping at the bit to get the news that she is able to play a substantial role as his team look to go deep in the tournament.
Of course the long break in World Cup standards also means time for Kyah Simon who has not had a kick of the tournament and the same said for Aivi Luik.
Speaking after the match against Canada, coach Tony Gustavsson told Optus Sport he was proud of his team's backs against the walls performance despite missing the captain/
"[I feel] proud, privileged to be part of an event like this. Look at the way they carried the team tonight," he said.
"There's something special about this group. I hope coaches out there experience what I have because it's unique. In the press conference yesterday someone asked was this a crossroads moment and it was.
"All the talks about Sam, was she available or not? The way they played and the way they beat Canada the Olympic champions 4-0 in a do-or-die game [was amazing]."
The Matildas have shown they can certainly beat the best without Kerr. Gustavsson added that they would enjoy the victory but the 'boring coach' would tell them to recover.
This applies to Kerr most of all. This week will perhaps the most crucial in the Matildas' charge to attempt to win the World Cup on home soil.
