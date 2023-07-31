Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Fairy Meadow man dissolves in tears after $157k Keno win at The Fraternity Club

By Newsroom
Updated July 31 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Fairy Meadow man won a Keno bounty at The Fraternity Club on July 30. This is not him. Picture supplied
A Fairy Meadow man won a Keno bounty at The Fraternity Club on July 30. This is not him. Picture supplied

A Fairy Meadow man couldn't hold back tears when his $157,000 win in Keno unfolded before his eyes at the Fraternity Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.