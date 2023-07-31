A Fairy Meadow man couldn't hold back tears when his $157,000 win in Keno unfolded before his eyes at the Fraternity Club.
While the magnitude of his win has him feeling a little overwhelmed, he's pacing himself and carrying on with his regular work week.
"I'm stunned. Taken aback," he said. "It brought tears up. It's the most I've ever won.
"I didn't celebrate because I was so overwhelmed. I just went home and let it sink in.
"I got up this morning and went to work. It's another normal day." he said.
"It will be a day that I'll never forget for the rest of my life."
It was a sweet end to the weekend who, in total, collected $157,452 in Keno draw 644 at The Fraternity Club.
The club's team said they were "overjoyed to have sold a major Keno winning entry" and wished their winner all the very best with their prize.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.