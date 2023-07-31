An Albion Park Rail man who bombarded a woman with 400 text messages then slashed her tyres after she reported his crimes to the police has admitted to his "horrible" behaviour.
Donovan Teague pleaded guilty to 33 domestic violence-related offences at Wollongong Local Court on Friday, July 31, while 85 charges were withdrawn.
The charges stem from Teague's harassment of two women known to him, with the most serious related to him distributing intimate images of one of the women, followed by threats.
"He told the victim he was advertising her as a prostitute and that men were going to come out to her house," police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall told the court.
"It's absolutely horrible, your Honour."
One of Teague's victims told him she was going to the police after he called her several times on the morning of May 20 last year. He called again and told her, "I'll see you there".
The victim waited in the Lake Illawarra police station car park and saw Teague parked nearby in his black Fiat. He got out of the car said, "go on ... I wanna see if you have the balls to report me".
The woman went inside and made a statement. Afterwards, she found Teague had left but that her car had been keyed with a scratch across the driver side and rear door.
The victim went home where she then received 19 calls and 300 to 400 messages on Facebook Messenger from Teague depicting the poo emoji, tendered court documents stated.
She received another text message from Teague, which read "wait until you see my next trick lol".
Shortly after, the woman heard her dog barking and saw Teague's black Fiat driving away. She went outside and saw two of her tyres had been slashed with a knife.
Later that afternoon, Teague threatened another woman who he was prohibited from approaching or contacting by way of a court order.
The pair had exchanged a number of messages throughout the day, and about 1.15pm he wrote, "I'm going to jail ... I'm going to burn the house down".
"I'm going to jail I have been at it all morning ... I have the petrol all around me, I'll burn it down," Teague continued.
The victim, who was at work, became "extremely frightened" and contacted triple-zero. She then received 94 phone calls from Teague in the space of 10 minutes.
Police found Teague a short distance away from the victim's home and arrested him after a short foot chase.
In court, defence lawyer James Howell said Teague's guilty pleas reflect he has accepted responsibility for his repeated acts, and that being in custody for the first time has been a "sobering experience".
Teague, who has remained locked up on remand since September last year, will be sentenced on August 16.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
