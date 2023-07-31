The state government looked to amalgamate Illawarra councils in 2016 - but it wasn't the first time they had tried it.
According to the Mercury coverage of a 1947 Shellharbour council meeting, the aldermen (as councillors were known back then) were deadset against the government plans of the day.
The government wanted to turn the Illawarra local government areas into one big area - no prizes for guessing the local councils weren't in favour.
The Shellharbour aldermen backed the Bulli Council proposal that the Bulli Shire remain (of course it would, it was Bulli's idea), then the Greater Wollongong area would extend down to Mullet Creek.
The third area, comprising the area south of Mullet Creek to the Shellharbour Municipality, would become the "Southern Shire".
Also before the council meeting was the bad news that the Post-Master General rejected calls to install a public telephone at Lake Illawarra South and Oak Flats.
This would have been a big deal at a time when not everyone had a home phone.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.