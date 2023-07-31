Illawarra Mercury
Looking back: Shellharbour Council merger on the cards in 1947

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated July 31 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Shellharbour Council had to fight plans for amalgamation back in 1947 too.
Looking back at August 1, 1947

The state government looked to amalgamate Illawarra councils in 2016 - but it wasn't the first time they had tried it.

