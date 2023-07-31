The Illawarra - along with the rest of the country - is experiencing warmer than usual weather.
This July has been "dryer and warmer than average conditions", according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
"If you are wondering why we are seeing warm conditions, it's because of the dominance of a high-pressure system across the NSW latitude that has been promoting good weather conditions in the past few weeks," meteorologist Jiwon Park said.
The Wollongong area reached 22 degrees celsius on Monday, July 31.
In the coming days, the temperatures will continue to be above normal peaking at 23 degrees on Friday, August 4 in Wollongong and 24 degrees in Albion Park.
The average July temperature in Bellambi is 17 degrees.
The Bureau of Meteorology announced on July 30 that temperatures are two to eight degrees celsius above the July average for most of Australia.
"[A high-pressure centre] has been promoting plenty of dry conditions with plenty of sun, sunshine during the daytime, and also combined with warmer than usual seasonal temperatures," Mr Park said.
Over the years the Illawarra has seen some hot winter days.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 28 degrees in Albion Park on July 30, 2017 and 27.1 degrees in Bellambi on August 23 in 2021.
A mostly sunny week is forecast for the Wollongong area, with a possible morning shower on Wednesday, August 2 and a high chance of rain on the weekend.
"We are not really expecting any temperature changes until the later part of this week when we expect a passage of a cold front," Mr Park said.
"This will bring cloud cover and the wet conditions as well and the temperature drops by a few degrees."
The weather temperature will drop to a maximum temperature of 19 degrees in Wollongong for the weekend.
As for the coming months, August to October is very likely to have median maximum temperatures that are above average, according to the Bureau of Meteorology outlook.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
