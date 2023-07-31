Wallabies 1991 Rugby World Cup winning captain Nick Farr-Jones will drop by Kiama ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup.
Farr-Jones will be the guest speaker at a Rugby World Cup luncheon organised by the Kiama Rugby Club.
The event at Sebel Harbourside Kiama will be held on Saturday, August 11 from 1pm.
The luncheon is just a month before the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks-off in France.
Australia, who have yet to win a game since Eddie Jones returned to take over the coaching duties, play Georgia in their opening Pool C game on September 9.
Australia also play Fiji (September 17), Wales (September 24) and Portugal on October 1.
Should the Wallabies live up to expectations and win their group, they will play the runner-up in Group D, which features England, Samoa, Argentina, Japan and Chile.
Tickets for the Kiama Rugby Club luncheon cost $160 per person.
To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.kiamsevens.com, email Kiama Rugby Club president Mark Bryant at markbryant_1@hotmail.com or message or call him on 0439 640 896.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.