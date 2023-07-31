Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wallabies World Cup winning captain Nick Farr-Jones to highlight Kiama rugby luncheon

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 31 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Farr-Jones holds aloft the Rugby World Cup trophy after the Wallabies success in 1991. Picture supplied.
Nick Farr-Jones holds aloft the Rugby World Cup trophy after the Wallabies success in 1991. Picture supplied.

Wallabies 1991 Rugby World Cup winning captain Nick Farr-Jones will drop by Kiama ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.