Kiama Council's budget will remain "precarious" until someone buys Blue Haven, Councillor Matt Brown said.
In October 2022 councillors voted to sell off Blue Haven Bonaira as one of a number of steps to deal with the council's serious financial struggles.
Nine months later and Cr Brown said he was not aware of council negotiating with any potential buyers.
He found that a concern because the council's 2023-24 budget is propped up by the projected sale of Blue Haven.
The sale has been factored into the budget, resulting in a $19.3 million surplus. Without the Blue Haven sale, the council has an $11.9 million deficit - until any sale, it is the latter that is the reality for the council.
"My biggest concern is that our budget stands up and it's completely relying on a purchaser of Blue Haven," Cr Brown said.
"As far as I'm aware we don't have one yet. The only reason we're in surplus is because we factored in the sale of Blue Haven. If we don't sell Blue Haven we are running a significant deficit budget.
"I'm concerned that, to my knowledge, there is not a significant purchaser that we're negotiating with and if we don't have one our budget is in significant deficit which means we won't be able to pay our bills."
A council spokeswoman said any sale of the site was dependent on it being rezoned from community to operational land.
"The reclassification was endorsed by council on June 20," the spokeswoman said.
"Since then we have been working to get the Expressions of Interest for tender ready."
The spokeswoman said "the sale process is on track to happen in this financial year".
The council's website states that, once a successful tenderer is chosen, it will go back to council for a formal decision.
"Council will make their ultimate decision after considering all the various factors and conditions proposed by respective purchasers," the website states.
"Council has already stipulated that any sale must be to an approved aged care provider.
"Further, in the clear acknowledgement of its intention that the operations continue, it has stated the provider needs to operate under the Aged Care Act and Retirement Villages Act. Other criteria may and will be considered before any definitive action is taken."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
