If you get a call from someone saying they're doing a survey for Wollongong City Council, be wary.
The council, a spokesperson said, does sometimes coordinate community surveys, just not right now.
"If you receive a call asking you to take part in a phone survey for Wollongong City Council, we advise that you do not provide any personal information, and terminate the call."
When in doubt, the advice is to just call the council to confirm the representative is indeed a genuine employee.
"To be sure you're talking with a council representative ... you can ask for their name and call us back on 02 4227 7111," the spokesperson said.
For tips on recognising and responding to scam calls, check out the Scamwatch website.
