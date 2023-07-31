While the news of Justin Yerbury's death from motor neurone disease was not unexpected, it has still left his close networks "shellshocked, bereft and struggling" with what happens now that he's gone.
"Justin has been getting sicker, as the disease has taken over him in the last six to 12 months, but it still has come as a shock," friend and colleague Christen Chisholm said.
The Wollongong molecular biologist died at home surrounded by his family including wife Rachel and children Talia and Maddison on Friday night, aged 49.
He was one of the world's leading authorities on MND, a disease which has killed multiple members of his family over generations.
Diagnosed himself in 2016, he continued his work as his own condition deteriorated and was celebrated for making significant breakthroughs in understanding the causes of the disease.
Ms Chisholm first met Prof Yerbury in the early 1990s as a friend of his wife Rachel, and later became so inspired when he chose to be ventilated so he could continue his research that she returned to academia to work in his University of Wollongong lab.
Now a PhD researcher there, Ms Chisholm said there were still many active strains of research at UOW which Prof Yerbury anticipated before his death, but that his team couldn't help but feel "rudderless".
Despite being mainly physically separated from Prof Yerbury since the advent of COVID-19, Ms Chisholm said the team had been in regular contact with him through email and messages.
"We kind of got a little bit used to him not being there, but now it's so final and irretrievable and so permanent, we're all pretty heartbroken," she said.
"But one of the things about Justin that made him an amazing scientist was his ability to pull a team together, and support each and every persona in that team, and that spills over to now."
"We have a hugely supportive group of people working together, which is helping everybody."
While she said it felt difficult to keep going, she was hopeful that Prof Yerbury's remarkable life story would inspire more funding for finding a cure for MND.
"Raising the profile of this disease is going to be integral to progressing any research," she said.
"And we need to, because we still have nothing to offer people when they get diagnosed with this disease, and we have to do something about that."
Ms Chisholm said they were also buoyed by the University of Wollongong's establishment of the Justin Yerbury Chair in Neurodegenerative Disease, which will elevate his name and help to fund research.
UOW Vice-Chancellor Patricia Davidson said the chair was the highest academic award a university could bestow, and hoped it would be able to raise more than $1 million to invest so that there would be payouts made in Prof Yerbury's name in perpetuity.
People can donate towards the chair.
Prof Davidson said she had been receiving messages from people all over the world as news of Prof Yerbury's death spread, and that there was a sense of sadness among the university community.
"Even though everyone knew he was so sick, there has been disbelief that the day has actually come," she said.
"He had such a broad impact on so many people, particularly in the Wollongong community, and it's hard to think of anyone who achieved so much in the face of personal adversity and in the name of a greater cause.
"We hope that his significant achievement and phenomenal tenacity, and the impact he's had on so many of us, will be a comfort and a blessing for his family."
Ms Chisholm said she hoped Prof Yerbury's legacy would provide lasting hope for people with MND.
"Justin's resilience and courage and strength was an inspiration to so many people and he pulled so many people into his world to help progress the research in this field," she said.
"His drive was beyond anything I've ever known. We celebrate sports people, movie stars and politicians, but his intelligence and his determination and his kindness and compassion - this is who we should be celebrating in our community."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.