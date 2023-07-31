Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

How Justin Yerbury's MND research will continue after his death

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 31 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friend and colleague Christen Chisholm, who works in Justin Yerbury's lab, pictured with the professor and his wife Dr Rachel Yerbury at his recent book launch. Picture supplied
Friend and colleague Christen Chisholm, who works in Justin Yerbury's lab, pictured with the professor and his wife Dr Rachel Yerbury at his recent book launch. Picture supplied

While the news of Justin Yerbury's death from motor neurone disease was not unexpected, it has still left his close networks "shellshocked, bereft and struggling" with what happens now that he's gone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.