Hit movies Barbie and Oppenheimer are breathing new life into cinemas after a tough few years, as Illawarra filmgoers flock to the flicks in huge numbers.
HOYTS, which operates a cinema at Warrawong, sold out most sessions for both of the highly anticipated movies - collectively known as Barbenheimer - across Australia at the weekend, the second since the release of both films on July 20.
"It has been great to see audiences flock to their local cinema to see Barbenheimer on the big screen," HOYTS Warrawong manager Joanna Kampas said.
"HOYTS Warrawong has seen sell-out sessions for Barbie and Oppenheimer since their opening weekends."
The Warrawong cinema is now screening over a dozen sessions of Barbie each day, and four to six sessions of Oppenheimer.
Event Cinemas in Shellharbour has also scheduled numerous screenings of both films each day as they head into their third week since release.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie has surpassed $45.2 million in box office sales in Australia, while Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, has reached $20 million.
"We have loved seeing our community dressed in pink and experiencing these movies the way they were intended to be seen on the big screen," Ms Kampas said.
She said the cinema would continue to add sessions for screenings of both films.
The two films come after a trying few years for cinemas, as they competed with streaming services and suffered the knocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rebecca Breuninger saw Barbie on Monday, July 31 because of the excitement surrounding the film and because others wanted to see it.
Mrs Breuninger said she missed the hype surrounding the film before its release, but friends had mentioned it was good.
"I thought it was really great, it was phenomenal and really engaging," she said.
However, she said she felt the role of the mother was undervalued.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
