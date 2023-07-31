NRL referees boss Graham Annesley has defended the bunker's contentious call to back the on-field decision to not award a try to Dan Russell in the Dragons loss to Manly last Saturday.
Speaking at his weekly briefing on Monday, Annesley admitted there was some confusion but said the video referee's decision to uphold the no try call made on-field was correct.
Annesley said while there was some confusion with the audio that went to air, video referee Casey Badger did not have sufficient evidence to over turn the on-field decision.
Badger can be heard on two separate occasions talking about seeing the ball on the ground and then being able to see Russell over the line.
"But what that doesn't portray, which hopefully this portrays is that she was trying to determine if the ball was on the ground before the line or over the line, in which case it would have been a try and there would have been sufficient evidence to overturn the on-field decision," Annesley said.
"She couldn't see a particular frame where she could be sure the player was in the in-goal area with the ball on the ground before he was held up."
Annesley said he could understand people saying the odds were that Russell got it down over the line or at least on the line.
"But the bunker can't work on guess work," he said.
"The on-field decision has been made by the referee and that can only be overturned if the bunker has sufficient evidence to indicate that ball was on the ground over the goal line in order for that to be awarded a try, and importantly to overturn the original decision that was made on the field."
In defending the decision, Annesley brought up the benefit of the doubt rule the NRL used to adopt not so long ago.
"But there were just as many arguments about that, people would look at an incident like [Russell one] and say how can the bunker award that a try when they can't see the ball on the ground over the goal line. So we were having the same type of arguments in reverse.
"For quite a number of years now there has been this sufficiency test where the bunker has to have evidence they can rely on to say 'based on what I've looked at, I've got enough evidence to overturn the decision', and it simply wasn't there.
"This is not about officials getting it wrong, this is about officials following policy.
"We can disagree with the policy, we can believe the policy is wrong and should be changed but that's a very different matter to whether the officials have followed the policy or not, and whether the officials have done anything wrong, and in this case they haven't."
Annesley did not comment on the incident which led to Jack de Belin being sin-binned as St George Illawarra has chosen to challenge the grade two dangerous contact charge for an apparent hip-drop on Manly winger Chrisian Tuipulotu.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
