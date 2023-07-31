Two new markets are coming to Windang just as the weather begins to heat up.
The Lake Illawarra Hotel has teamed up with 'Eat, Shop, Love' markets and will be hosting markets on the first Friday and Sunday of the month.
The new initiative starts this Friday, August 4, with a Friday Foodie Night market from 5pm to 9pm.
Visitors can expect to see food trucks and live music to see in the weekend.
On Sunday, August 6 from 10am to 3pm there will be a retail market with stalls including jewellery, candles, baby goods and food.
The venue's general manager, Shea O'Neill oversaw a renovation of the hotel earlier in the year, including a giant kids playground and games room. He said he hoped the markets would attract families.
"We hope the markets will be a great way bring the community together and help to support local small businesses" Shea said.
