A man who spent seven years on Manus Island has joined Wollongong advocates calling on the federal government to bring refugees and asylum seekers to Australia from Papua New Guinea.
Thanush Selvarasa met with Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes alongside Stephen Spencer and seven others to voice concerns about the estimated 75 people who remained in PNG.
Mr Selvarasa, a Tamil man escaping persecution in Sri Lanka, shared his experience with Ms Byrnes during the meeting.
He was detained in the offshore processing centre on PNG's Manus Island after arriving on Christmas Island in 2013 and remained there for several years.
"During this time we had lots of negative experiences in the camp," he said.
He was brought to Australia under the medevac laws but then spent over a year inside a Melbourne hotel before he was released in 2021.
Even now, Mr Selvarasa said, he remained in limbo on a temporary visa, his work rights limited and his future uncertain.
Mr Spencer said he and his fellow constituents and Amnesty International members told Ms Byrnes at last week's meeting that the Labor government was to be congratulated for bringing refugees and asylum seekers who were held on Nauru to Australia, but those in PNG needed the same treatment.
"They're not safe in PNG, it's a dangerous place," he said, adding many suffered significant health conditions and could not access appropriate care.
Mr Spencer said the government had already brought about 1100 people once held offshore to Australia, so another 75 was not going to make a big difference - except to the individuals themselves.
"We told Alison that the solution to this problem is to offer all of the refugees and asylum seekers in PNG the option of being transferred to Australia while awaiting resettlement, and that when they are transferred to Australia they should be allowed to live in the community and provided with appropriate support and medical care," Mr Spencer said.
He said the meeting went well and he felt Ms Byrnes had listened to their concerns.
Ms Byrnes confirmed she was happy to make representations to the ministers for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs, Clare O'Neil and Penny Wong respectively, on behalf of those she met.
She said the Labor government "believes that we can keep our borders safe while showing humanity too" and was committed to finding permanent migration outcomes for those who had been on Nauru.
Ms Byrnes said the former government ended the regional processing agreement in PNG in 2021 and the PNG government managed the people remaining there, including ongoing settlement support and help with pursuing other migration options.
"I understand that the UNHCR [UN Human Rights Commission] is currently in PNG and working to resettle the people who wish to resettle in other countries," Ms Byrnes said.
Mr Selvarasa said the lives of himself and fellow refugees were "destroyed" by Australian government policies.
But he said his meeting with Ms Byrnes gave him hope that his voice would be heard.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.