Wollongong refugee advocates talk to Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 31 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:00pm
Refugee Thanush Selvarasa in Wollongong ahead of a meeting with Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes. Picture by Anna Warr
A man who spent seven years on Manus Island has joined Wollongong advocates calling on the federal government to bring refugees and asylum seekers to Australia from Papua New Guinea.

