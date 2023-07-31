Anxious? Any wonder, even the weather's terrifying right now

Are you constantly aware of a double-edged sword metaphorically hanging above your head?
For instance, the magnificent weather over the weekend, did that have you a little worried?
In the space of one supermarket visit, two comments increased my anxiety incrementally: "It's too warm for the end of July" one person said, the other: "It's going to be a bad summer, I can tell."
Exactly what qualifications that person had to make such a definitive statement is hard to tell but it certainly ended my carefree Sunday.
And it seems with good cause. Yes, it is balmier than it normally is this time of year, the weather gurus say.
This July has been "dryer and warmer than average conditions", according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
And yes, a pilot who battled the Black Summer fires for almost a year straight is concerned at the prospect of the seasons changing.
Pilot Adam Cassin, who admitted to being terrified as he fought the fires of 2019 and 2020 that tore through the east coast, is worried, too.
"I've been doing it long enough to know it goes in cycles ... you have three or four seasons where it's pretty quiet .... but with all the rain ... that fuel is building up," he said ominously.
But it's not just the weather.
Plug the word worry into the Illawarra Mercury website and all sorts emerges. Just the top three seem terrifying enough: Parents' biggest worry about their child's real estate future; Over-50s worried about future due to cost of living and Why Australia 'should worry' about global food security.
All, from anyone's perspective, reasonable enough things to worry about.
Like everything though, it's a matter of balance. Maybe news of one man's six-figure good fortune is enough to turnaround your anxiety for a moment.
Maybe the Matildas might do it tonight. Maybe.
