An Illawarra father who was found guilty of molesting his daughter on three occasions has avoided going straight to jail when granted bail hours later to appeal his sentence.
The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, learnt his fate at Wollongong Local Court.
He previously pleaded not guilty to inciting a victim under 10 to commit an indecent act and two counts of indecently assaulting a victim under 10.
However the man was found guilty of all charges following a four-day hearing, and on Monday, Magistrate Michael O'Brien sentenced him to 20 months behind bars with a non-parole period of five months.
Just hours later, he was granted bail after his defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble lodged an appeal against the conviction and sentence.
The court heard the victim reported to police in 2009 that her father touched her vagina when visited his Illawarra home between the ages of five and eight.
Between 2002 and 2004, the man touched the girl's vagina in the shower on two separate occasions, and also directed her to touch his penis.
Magistrate O'Brien said the man abused his position of trust, and that the offences were aggravated by the victim's young age.
"A clear message needs to be sent ... that this will not be tolerated," the magistrate said as he handed down his sentence.
Magistrate O'Brien took the man's declining mental health and lack of criminal record into account, however said he hadn't expressed remorse for his crimes.
The man has now been ordered to report to police twice per week and to not enter any point of departure from Australia while he awaits his appeal on bail.
He will return to court in August.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
