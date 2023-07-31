'An inspiration': Federal government pays tribute to Justin Yerbury

The federal Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic has paid tribute to Wollongong molecular biologist Professor Justin Yerbury, who died at his home on Friday night, aged 49.
Mr Husic said Prof Yerbury was as "an inspiration" who "continued to work and live with undiminished energy" even in the late stages of motor neurone disease.
"Our country has lost a great Australian...," he said, recognising his "unstinting work" which led to important discoveries, like the link with protein homeostasis in motor neurone disease (MND).
"He was also an inspiration outside his beloved laboratory at the University of Wollongong," Mr Husic said.
"His outstanding scientific contribution came while battling MND, the very disease he was researching."
"While Professor Yerbury knew his fate, his passing is still difficult for us all."
"But we draw strength from his determination to devote so much of his energy to ease the burden on those who might follow."
The minister expressed sincere condolences to Prof Yerbury's wife Rachel and daughters Talia and Maddison on behalf of the Albanese government and Australia's scientific community.
Other tributes have continued to roll in for the celebrated scientist, whose death was announced on Sunday night, with Wollongong City Council marking a moment of silence at this week's meeting.
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said he was deeply saddened by Professor Yerbury's death.
"Professor Yerbury was an outstanding person who led a life that gave back to others through his professional achievements," he said.
"He was a celebrated sportsman, a dedicated family man and someone whose research and work into Motor Neurone Disease was greatly admired in scientific circles.
Over the years, Professor Yerbury and his team have worked to improve our collective knowledge of motor neurone disease and cellular biology, and in doing so helped those who are diagnosed with the disease."
He said Prof Yerbury was awarded Wollongong's Keys to the City in 2022 as a way to recognise his efforts and legacy for the city, as well as Australia and the world.
"This award recognised not only his academic achievements but how his work improved the lives of others especially people with disability," Cr Bradbery said.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.