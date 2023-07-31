Illawarra Mercury
'An inspiration': Federal government pays tribute to Justin Yerbury

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 31 2023 - 8:00pm, first published 4:48pm
Professor Justin Yerbury in his research lab, before his tracheotomy in 2018, at the University of Wollongong. Picture supplied
The federal Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic has paid tribute to Wollongong molecular biologist Professor Justin Yerbury, who died at his home on Friday night, aged 49.

