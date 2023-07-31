Heritage plans for North Gong surf club unnecessary, says council

Wollongong City councillors have pushed back at Heritage Council plans for the North Wollongong Surf Club.
The Heritage Council wants to expand the North Beach State Heritage Precinct to include the newly upgraded surf club.
If that were to take place it would make any further work on the structure difficult as Heritage Council approval would be required.
While there is the possibility of site-specific exemptions that could be put in place, a letter from Wollongong general manager Greg Doyle said they were a struggle to set up - citing the dramas over Gleniffer Brae.
"In our experience, the formalisation of site-specific exemptions to allow council to continue managing our heritage places as per 'business as usual' to ensure their ongoing conservation, has also been a complicated and adversarial process, taking over three years to finalise in relation to Gleniffer Brae," Mr Doyle's letter stated.
At the council's July 31 meeting, councillors unanimously voted to inform the Heritage Council that its measures were unnecessary as there were already significant protections in place for the surf club.
The second part of the councillors' motion noted that if the heritage change went through, that a list of site-specific exemptions were included at the first opportunity "to enable practical on-going management of the heritage assets within the precinct".
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.