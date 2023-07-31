Construction works to replace the causeway on Otford Road will start in early August after it was destroyed by floodwaters in February, 2023.
The road, which is the most direct route between the suburb and Helendsburgh, has been unpassable since it was destroyed.
The replacement causeway has been designed to current, contemporary standards and will be able to withstand major storm events, council said.
It also has improved features including debris deflectors to prevent blockages during times of significant rainfall, better line marking and additional warning signage.
The works were fast-tracked by council following residents' concerns the road provided an escape route in the event of a bushfire.
Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle said construction will take around four months.
"I am sure that the completion of this work by the end of the year will be a great comfort to residents of Otford and Helensburgh," he said.
The temporary pedestrian accessway will be closed as it will be within the construction worksite.
Lord Mayor councillor Gordon Bradbery said the final design includes improved line marking and better signage.
"We appreciate the understanding of local residents as we've worked to get the causeway replacement completed as quickly as possible," he said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
