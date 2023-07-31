A sophisticated hydroponic cannabis set-up allegedly located in a home on a quiet Nowra street has been dismantled by police.
A tip-off from the public about possible drug activity led police to a home on Jewel Street in Worrigee on Friday, July 28.
"During a subsequent search warrant, officers located a concealed sophisticated hydroponic cannabis set-up at the residential address and seized a number of cannabis plants at varying stages of growth," police said.
"Police also located and seized unauthorised ammunition as well as cultivating equipment and electronic devices."
No arrests have been made and investigations continue.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
