Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hydroponic cannabis crop allegedly discovered in suburban street in Worrigee, Nowra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 1 2023 - 10:36am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cannabis plants seized in a police raid on a Nowra home on Friday, July 28, 2023. Picture by NSW Police
Cannabis plants seized in a police raid on a Nowra home on Friday, July 28, 2023. Picture by NSW Police

A sophisticated hydroponic cannabis set-up allegedly located in a home on a quiet Nowra street has been dismantled by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.