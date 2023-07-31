There was real potential that the Matildas were to be knocked out of the World Cup at the group stages.
But after a 4-0 hammering of Olympic champions Canada, they have the belief they can go and win in, according to Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord.
The Warilla junior was instrumental in the victory and in the first three games which saw Tony Gustavsson's team top the group.
"That's what we're here to do, so let's go and do it," she said.
"It's incredible when you're in a position where you can potentially be knocked out to go through and top your group. So it's a nice little bonus.
"I'm super happy. Obviously pleased with the performance and getting through the group and even better bonus of topping the group.
"I think we've been playing well. Against Nigeria, we were unlucky not to get the win ... I guess it was the focus on not letting that knock our confidence, and we were all just ready to get out there tonight because we knew that we could do what we just did and just so pleased that we went out and did it."
Foord and her Arsenal teammate Steph Catley had a field day on the left hand side of the pitch against Canada.
Foord thrived in her more natural wide role whilst Catley put in a captain's knock. Two of the goals came directly from play down the left edge from the WSL teammates.
"It's natural to both of us, we play a lot of football together for club and country."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.