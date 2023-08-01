In 1997 there were fears for job cuts at the steelworks

The announcement that BHP was going to close its steelworks in Newcastle had Illawarra residents very worried.
In late April 1997, BHP announced it would wind down production at Newcastle by the end of 1999.
On August 2, 1997 the Mercury reported Illawarra MPs were keen to quiz BHP chairman Jerry Ellis about its plans for Port Kembla.
"I and my colleagues are very concerned that what is happening here in the Illawarra has been largely forgotten," Keira MP Colin Markham said in a letter to the chairman.
"Of major concern to us is the ever present threat of job losses within the steelworks at Port Kembla."
There was also speculation that revised production targets could lead to the loss of as many as 2000 positions within the Port Kembla steelworks.
"Newcastle has been dealt a body blow and we will be seeking assurances that nothing else will happen to aggravate unemployment in the Illawarra," Kiama MP Bob Harrison said.
The Illawarra Mercury takes a look back in our archives every day of the week. If there's a story from the past we should revisit, let us know at news@illawarramercury.com.au
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.