In 1997 there were fears for job cuts at the steelworks

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 1 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
A Bluescope worker with the steelworks in the background in August 2015. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Looking back on August 2, 1997

The announcement that BHP was going to close its steelworks in Newcastle had Illawarra residents very worried.

