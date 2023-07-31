Ella Cooper knew she wanted to work on roads and bridges as soon as she left high school.
The Flinders resident is in her second year of a civil construction apprenticeship with Transport for NSW, where she is working through all facets of transportation infrastructure.
"Something that made me want to become a civil construction apprentice for Transport for NSW was the fact that within the construction industry it's a very hands-on job," Ms Cooper said.
"It's something I've always wanted to do because you're always working outdoors every day so every day is going to be different."
Port Kembla resident Lucas Markovski is a first year apprentice and works with Ms Cooper out of Transport for NSW's Russell Vale depot.
"What made me interested is at our school I did construction - I really enjoyed it and therefore I decided to go into construction," Mr Markovski said.
"The first job that I worked on was Memorial Drive and I drive past that with my friends and family and I do say I did work on that."
Transport for NSW is looking to employ more than 100 apprentices and trainees across the state, with applications now open until August 27.
"These positions are designed to kick-start careers for school leavers and anyone looking to enter the workforce, providing them with valuable skills, on the job training and a nationally recognised qualification," Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said.
The callout for apprentices follows on from recent industry days held in the Illawarra and regional NSW to give students in Years 10, 11 and 12 a chance to get hands-on experience.
This year there were apprenticeships across 11 areas, including civil construction, bridge construction, finance and safety, business administration as well as marketing and communications.
Transport for NSW Director of Maintenance and Delivery John Soars said they were looking for a diverse range of apprentices.
"We encourage diversity and want to give everyone the chance to work in the public service, as well as improve Aboriginal and female representation across Transport," Mr Soars said.
"Last year's intake saw 47 per cent of positions filled by females while Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participation is currently at 20 per cent, and we're eager to build on this."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
