Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Transport for NSW calling for more than 100 apprentices in the Illawarra and across the state

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 1 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra residents Ella Cooper and Lucas Markovski are both civil construction apprentices with Transport for NSW. Pictures: Transport for NSW
Illawarra residents Ella Cooper and Lucas Markovski are both civil construction apprentices with Transport for NSW. Pictures: Transport for NSW

Ella Cooper knew she wanted to work on roads and bridges as soon as she left high school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.