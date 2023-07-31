Illawarra Mercury
Bulli Pass, Mount Ousley Road closures for essential maintenance works

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated August 1 2023 - 10:34am, first published 9:00am
File photo of a roadworker. Picture by Anna Warr
Bulli Pass will close between Lawrence Hargrave Drive and the M1 for three days to allow for essential road maintenance works.

