Bulli Pass will close between Lawrence Hargrave Drive and the M1 for three days to allow for essential road maintenance works.
The closure takes place from Tuesday, August 1 to Thursday, August 3, from 9am to 3pm each day.
Access for local residents will be maintained from Lawrence Hargrave only.
Motorists are advised to allow approximately 15 minutes of additional travel time.
Diversions will be in place via Lawrence Hargrave Drive, M1 Princes Motorway and Memorial Drive.
Meanwhile, nighttime roadworks continue on the M1 Princes Motorway (Mount Ousley Road), just past New Mount Pleasant Road, at Mount Pleasant.
One northbound lane will be closed and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place.
Works takes place from 7pm until 5am from Sunday to Thursday each week until August 11.
Roadwork will take place 1km north of New Mount Pleasant Road.
Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes of additional travel time.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
