A non-profit that "recycles" money to help people buy a home has picked up $5 million in funding from Wollongong City Council.
The funding - which was approved during the council's latest meeting on July 31 - comes from a pool of money the council received from the federal government.
This was the third and final round of funding, which has been directed to providers to help with the affordable housing problem.
The recipient is Head Start Homes, which has a model that does away with buyers needing to save for a deposit.
Successful applicants take out a loan worth 100 per cent of the value of the property but Head Start Homes will use the grant funding to place the equivalent of a 20 per cent deposit into an account so the bank had that security.
After a few years, when the loan to value ratio equals 80 per cent, that deposit is released and can be used to help another client.
The council's General Manager Greg Doyle said there was a range of impediments to people getting into housing.
"We know that supply isn't the only barrier to home ownership," Mr Doyle said.
"Being able to save for a deposit is another one, especially as the current rental market has made it difficult for people to put money into savings.
"This project is just one localised solution to an issue that is wide-ranging and complex. We know that we will need the continued support of the NSW Government and Federal Government to make long-term change."
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the funding was part of the council's efforts to tackle the housing issue.
"We're taking a strategic approach to tackling this issue and this is through the Wollongong Housing Strategy which was adopted by council in February 2023," Cr Bradbery said.
"Through this we've been focussing on the mechanisms we have at our disposal to improve affordable housing opportunities in our city. The provision of affordable housing will take solutions from all levels of government as well as community housing providers, developers and industry groups."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
