Non-profit Head Start Homes gets $5 million to help people buy a home

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 1 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
A non-profit organisation that helps people buy a home has won $5 million in funding. Picture by Anna Warr
A non-profit that "recycles" money to help people buy a home has picked up $5 million in funding from Wollongong City Council.

